Aussie woman creates scary bunyip out of thread

Casino's Annalise Burton created this bunyip costume as her final project of her design course in the UK.

IT TOOK 50,000 metres of thread and 145 hand made mushrooms for Annalise Burton to create a fierce looking bunyip.

The costume is the final project for the 25 year old Casino woman’s design and marketing degree university course in the United Kingdom.

Called Caliban, the bunyip was created for a mock film adaptation of Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, set in colonial Australia.

“The bunyip is made from a stretch base that has been built out and heavily embellished with EXpandIT, latex, felting and free motion embroidered moss, fungus, and mushrooms,” Ms Burton said.

“His head, hands and feet are all detachable and his body is like wearing a big squishy pillow.”

The Bunyip is made of separate parts that all piece together with hidden joins so a performer can easily get in and out of the costume.

Ms Burton plans to travel back to Australia when her course finishes in June to gain a visa that will allow her to work in film and theatre industries in the UK.

“The ultimate dream is to work in the UK for several years to gain valuable industry experience in period and fantasy genres, then to eventually move back to Australia as it is a place I am so passionate about and consistently inspired by,” Ms Burton said.

Then, she’d like to work in the film or theatre industry making either creature or period costumes, she said.

The Casino community has followed Ms Burton’s passion, and helped with fundraising for her trip overseas.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me through this journey. No matter what part of the world I might end up, I’ll always remember that the skills I learnt from this course were all due to the endless support and encouragement from the local community of a place I am so incredibly proud to call home,” the designer said of her hometown.