Aussie tradie detained in Philippines

West Australian man Jacob Johns Dwyer has been kept in the shared cell for 24-hours a day for the past five weeks.

An Australian tradie has shown the squalid living conditions he's enduring while in detention in the Philippines.

Jacob Johns Dwyer posted a live video to his Facebook account showing his cell and cellmates, with rubbish strewn everywhere.

The bricklayer has been detained for five weeks after being stopped at Zamboanga Airport, in an area the Australian Government's Smartraveller website advises tourists not to visit because it is so dangerous.

He had originally entered the country to have dental work done but ended up overstaying his visa by seven months after meeting a woman.

Mr Johns Dwyer told 7 News he's confined to his cell 24-hours a day.

"There's no, like, recreation, nothing like that, they keep us confined in the cell unless you, like, bribe them," he said.

"You have to buy your own food, you have to sort of pay the guards to do it for you.

"They don't tell you nothing. I hired a lawyer to get me out of here and so he's telling me before Christmas."

In the video, with Lil Jon's song Get Low playing in the background, there are bins full of water instead of running showers, which are also used for flushing the toilet.

The conditions show rubbish everywhere.

Buckets of water are used to flush the toilets.

Mr Johns Dwyer said despite what had happened, he had fallen in love with the country.

"I fell in love with the culture and people that surrounded me during my visit in this wonderful country," he wrote on Facebook.

"I know I've done something wrong, and that is overstaying for seven months. I'm not denying it and I totally admit it, that's how much I fell in love with this country.

"What happens to me happens to every five out of ten foreigners here, and they're afraid to talk about bribery and stuff.

"I am detained for standing for truth and resisting extortion. I just want to go home."

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is offering its assistance.