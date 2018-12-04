Aussie teen re-writes batting record books

Ollie Davis smashing one of his six sixes in a single over. Picture: Supplied

As Australian cricket holds its collective breath for the start of the summer, a rising star was born on Monday in the shape of six-hitting Sydney teenager Ollie Davies.

The 18-year-old from Manly re-wrote the record books at the under 19s championships in Adelaide by smashing six sixes in an over for NSW Metro on the way to a stunning 207 off just 115 balls.

Davies seemed to be motoring when he brought up his 100 against the hapless Northern Territory off just 74 balls, before going into overdrive to hammer home his second ton off just 39 deliveries in a remarkable display of power hitting.

Shaun Marsh hasn't faced a ball this summer, but he has been revealed as an unlikely mentor for Davies and an inspiration behind his phenomenal performance.

As the Australian side trained at Adelaide Oval, the best young players in the country were forging their own paths in the city's neighbouring suburbs.

Gifted a series of bats by Marsh since first writing to him as a primary school student, Davies opened up about the influence one of the most harshly judged players in the country has had on his blossoming career.

"I loved him since he scored 140 odd in Sri Lanka on his debut. I got in touch with him and I've been speaking to him every now and then as a distant friend or follower I guess," sad Davies.

"He's given me a couple of sticks and they've been going pretty well.

"At the time I was just a little kid who looked up to him and he's taken time to keep in touch with me over the years, it's been awesome of him.

"He's an absolute legend."

Davies is playing in the same NSW outfit as Steve Waugh's talented young son Austin, and is following in the footsteps of Blues stars Jason Sangha and Jack Edwards who starred for the under 19s earlier this year.

Playing first-grade for Manly, Davies has his sights set on breaking into NSW's Futures League team later this summer and also nailing down a spot with the Australian 19s.

Davies showed no mercy yesterday as he peppered a neighbouring tennis court with a tournament record 17 sixes - six of which came in the 40th over.

It's the first time ever a double-century has been scored in a one-dayer at the carnival and in an ominous sign for future attacks, Davies admits he was just playing his natural game.

Jarring his back diving for a quick single on 110 prompted him to throw the bat at everything for his second hundred.

"I'm like I might as well have a bit of a hit here and I was seeing them alright and I was just going off and off so what's the point in stopping," he said.

"I took the first two balls (of the 40th) for six and then we lost one onto the tennis courts and the drinks bloke came out and he goes to me, 'good batting Ollie, you're doing well.'

"I said, 'I'm going to try hit this bloke for 36 off the over,' and it just clicked.

"Against the quicks I'm usually a bit more conservative but as soon as the spinners' come on I like to get on top of them and put them on the back foot straight away. There was no holding back I guess."

