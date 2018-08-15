Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coby James Bell has been forced to spend another night in Bali.
Coby James Bell has been forced to spend another night in Bali.
Crime

Another night in Bali for accused teen

by Cindy Wockner and Komang Erviani
15th Aug 2018 5:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast teenager Coby James Bell, accused of shoplifting in Bali, is being forced to spend a fourth night in police custody after paperwork for his mediated release was not completed.

The 17-year-old from Mermaid Waters, who was arrested on the weekend and accused of stealing two watches and a Gucci scarf from a duty free store, escaped criminal charges after a deal was struck with the store.

But a hold up in completing the paperwork and getting court approval for the deal, whereby he would pay for the stolen goods and be allowed to go free, meant he could not be freed yesterday.

His lawyers now expect it will be Wednesday afternoon before he finally walks out of Denpasar police station, where he has been held since his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

The deal was negotiated under Indonesiaâ€™s child protection laws where the aim is to avoid criminal charges and jail for minors accused of criminal offences.

The teen’s father has been by his side at the police station. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia
The teen’s father has been by his side at the police station. Picture: Lukman Bintoro/ News Corp Australia

In order for the agreement to be ratified, the corrections board needed to provide a report for the court to sign off.

But the report was not completed in time.

Because he is a minor the teenager was not held in the police jail cells but has been kept in a room at the police station designated for children. His father has been with him.

The teen was accused of stealing a Gucci scarf and two watches valued at $1290 from a Bali airport duty free store where he was waiting for a flight to return to Brisbane after a holiday.

The store has since agreed to accept payment from the teen's parents for the goods to resolve the case.

Related Items

bali coby james bell gold coast shoplifting

Top Stories

    15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    premium_icon 15,000 school books to be given away as schools go digital

    Books IT'S the sort of thing that will delight or devastate book-lovers: 15,000 books need a new home as they won't fit into the new school's modernised library.

    $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    premium_icon $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    Council News The development has 25 lots and will house 61 people

    How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    premium_icon How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    News Local farmers, business owners join forces to help those in need

    Health facility site up for discussion

    Health facility site up for discussion

    Health The $6.3 million new facility was announced late last year

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners