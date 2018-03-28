Aussie team stacked with world stars

AUSSIE REP: Carla Krizanic is part of a strong Australian contingent heading to the Commonwealth Games.

EIGHT days until the opening bowls events at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the Australian side is packed with world stars.

The men's singles job has been entrusted to Games debutant and reigning world champion Aaron Wilson, a 26-year-old who plays with Sydney's Cabramatta club.

In his section of the draw, he will be up against the best from Wales, South Africa, Norfolk Island, Cook Islands and Malta.

In the women's singles, another of Australia's world champions, recently crowned Tasmanian Athlete of the Year 29-year-old Rebecca van Asch has in her section New Zealand, Malaysia, Fiji, England, India and Niue.

Niue, a tiny South Pacific coral island near Tonga, has competed in four previous Commonwealth Games and is yet to win a medal in any event.

Karen Murphy, 42, who won Games pairs gold in 2006, silver in the 1998 fours, silver in the 2002 singles, and silver in the 2014 triples, will play in her fifth Commonwealth Games, equalling Rex Johnston as the most Games appearances by an Australian bowler.

The complete women's team in all disciplines is: Kelsey Cottrell, 27; Carla Krizanic, 27; Murphy, Natasha Scott, 27; Rebecca van Asch, 29.

The men's side is: Barrie Lester, 35; Nathan Rice 38; Aron Sherriff, 32; Brett Wilkie, 44 and Aaron Wilson.

Great mentor

KELVIN Kerkow, the walking stick warrior renowned for ripping off his shirt when he won the 2006 Commonwealth Games singles gold in Melbourne, has been preparing Australia for its next tilt at Games glory.

His wild celebration was icing on the cake for Australia's most successful Commonwealth Games appearance ever with three gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

In an epic gold medal final against Robert Weale of Wales, Kerkow was down to his last bowl - one left to keep himself in the tie-breaker. In a great display of nerveless bowling he drew the shot by only millimetres.

Eleven years later, Kerkow is one of the Australian selectors who won't mind seeing a repeat of his soccer-like celebration if it means the side has collected the gold.

Proud history

BOWLS has been part of the Commonwealth Games program since the inaugural event in 1930 and has won a total of nine gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze medals. Women's bowls was not included until 1982.

The Gold Coast Games will feature bowls on nine of the 11 days of the complete competition, from April 5 to 13.

MY VIEW: ON THE GAMES

THE sport of bowls can't grumble at the amount of presentation of the game at its best to the general public. The Gold Coast has become the hub of bowls in Australia and is on the verge of its greatest showpiece, the Commonwealth Games. This worldwide event is in our backyard, but the stay- at-homes will be able to see the bowls live in the coverage by the Seven network.

Other major tournaments on the Gold Coast are headed by the Australian Open at Tweed Heads. It's the world's biggest bowls festival and the richest with a quarter of a million dollars prize pool. Following the Games, it is expected to attract more than 2000 bowlers.

All this is worth plenty to the Gold Coast in visitors' dollars and can only be a major boost to the popularity of our game.

New season

MOST of the Australian stars for the Gold Coast Games will use the event as a major warm-up for the Bowls Premier League, due to start a week later.

From April 23 to 26 the rich tournament, which has run for five years at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club, will be televised from Lower Hutt in New Zealand. Eight licensed clubs will battle it out for the $100,000 prize pool.

Australian viewers can watch it on Fox Sports nightly from 4pm to 9pm.

Marathon session

PLAYING bowls non-stop for 24 hours is a difficult assignment but some dedicated people did it at Queensland's Solander Lake club and raised $11,200 for a mate left a quadriplegic in in a car accident.

Jordan Grant, 24, needs $60,000 to pay for stem cell treatment at a specialised facility in the United States which potentially could give him the ability to walk again.

In the exhausting fund-raising effort, two teams of three played pairs and took it in turns to be on the green four hours at a time with a two-hour break.

Thanking those who took part, Jordan Grant, a father of two, said, "I hope to one day be able to walk my daughter down the aisle on her wedding day or just play a game of backyard cricket with them.”

A campaign called Help My Dad Walk Again is still raising money. Donations are accepted at www.gofundme.com/6sah58qs

Perennial force

THE Australian Defence Force once again will have a strong presence in the Australian Open, the world's richest bowls festival at Tweed Heads from April 21 to 24. It's entered a squad in the event since 2009.

Leader of the team, Phil Black, says: "We have an organisation within the Australian Defence Force dedicated to bowls. We have a national carnival every year. From there we pick a squad and have eight different events throughout the year, one of them being the Australian Open.”

Finals time

The NRDBA district triples will wind up with finals on Saturday week.

They are (skips) - Open at Evans Head: L Jones v B Eichorn. Reserve at Evans Head: A Drooger v S Clark. Senior at East Lismore: J Durheim v P Langby.