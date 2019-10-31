Menu
The Warriors are right to be concerned after Stephen Curry’s injury.
Basketball

Aussie takes out one of NBA’s biggest stars

by AFP
31st Oct 2019 3:50 PM

THE Golden State Warriors' dismal start to the new season got worse when superstar guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry sustained the injury in the third quarter after driving to the rim and colliding with Suns Aron Baynes, who ended up landing awkwardly on top of Curry.

Curry stayed on the ground for a few moments holding his wrist and then got up and tried to shake off the pain.

Aron Baynes tries to get up after falling on Stephen Curry.
He attempted to stay in the game before the Warriors called a timeout and Curry walked over to the bench and left for the locker room with the Suns dominating on the scoreboard.

The injury to Curry only worsens the Warriors' woeful start to the season and leaves them sitting at 1-3 after the Suns recorded a 121-110 victory.

Phoenix have been a surprise packet in the early going of the season and on Thursday it was Baynes who came to the party.

The Aussie big man finished wtih 24 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and had three blocks in arguably the best game of his NBA career.

The loss of Curry for an extended period leaves the Warriors as a shadow of their recent championship teams.

Besides Curry they are without departed Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson is injured and likely out for the entire season.

