Aussie surf legend to launch book in Ballina

SURF STAR: Ian "Kanga” Cairns carving hard and fast during the inaugural Stubbies Classic at Burleigh Heads.

SURF STAR: Ian "Kanga” Cairns carving hard and fast during the inaugural Stubbies Classic at Burleigh Heads. Bruce Channon

CALLING all north coast NSW surfers - professional surfing legend Ian "Kanga" Cairns will be dropping into Ballina this Monday to launch his book KANGA.

Regarded as one of Australia's best big wave surfers, Kanga Cairns was fearless on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii.

He won seven major events during a stellar competitive career, then formed the Association of Surfing Professionals (now the World Surf League) to take surfing to a whole new level.

Cairns said he was looking forward to meeting north coast NSW surfers and chatting to them about different issues that affect their lives.

"The north coast of NSW has world-class surf and some really strong board rider clubs such as Le-Ba and Byron Bay," Cairns said.

He said club surfing was an important step in his career.

"I was a club member when I was growing up in Western Australia," he said.

"Club surfing provided competitive young guys like me with way more than grass root comps to learn in. It also allowed me to make friends, to overcome my insecurities, and then go on to fulfil many of my dreams. I look back with a smile because intense rivalries are part of what makes sport so wonderful."

Cairns is also regarded as one of the world's most established surf coaches today, having coached USA to three gold medals in world title competitions, and numerous individual champions.

He said he loved surfing in contests and viewed his fellow competitors as "enemies to crush".

"It was that intense. I always saw sport as a metaphor for war," he said.

"I am honoured to have fought hard against super competitive guys like Mark Richards, Shaun Tomson, Michael Ho, Jeff Hakman, Rabbit Bartholomew, Michael Peterson and others of their stature.

"All of them have truly enriched my life.

"To have stood and be counted as a worthy adversary in the heat of battle with these brave men fortifies my very being."

Cairns is also involved in shark mitigation research programs in the USA, where he now lives.

KANGA is a sports biography, adventure and surf history wrapped into two volumes.

In the 1970s Cairns and pioneering professional surfers dreamed of being recognised as legitimate sportsmen. In these books they tell how it became reality.

Volume 1 is set in Australia, South Africa and Hawaii's awesome North Shore.

Cairns features with other surf legends, heroes and hard men in conflict.

They provide a detailed narrative of surfing's transformation from the drug-infused hippy era of the late 1960s to a fledgling world tour in the late 1970s.

Cairns will discuss his new book and answer any questions about surf-related issues at the launch, on Monday from 7pm at the Ballina RSL Club.

Admission is free and all are welcome.