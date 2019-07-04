Menu
A supplied undated image obtained Thursday, June 27, 2019 shows 29-year-old Perth man Alek Sigley who has reportedly been detained in North Korea. (AAP Image/Supplied by Facebook)
Breaking

Aussie student released from North Korea

by Ally Foster
4th Jul 2019 2:37 PM

The Australian student who went missing in North Korea and was feared detained has been found 'safe and well' in China.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison confirmed that Alek Sigley has been released from detention in North Korea and has since arrived safely in China.

"Alek is safe and well. Swedish authorities advised they met with senior officials from the DPRK and raised the issue of Alex's disappearance," Mr Morrison said.

"We were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely. "

The prime minister extended his "deepest gratitude" to the Swedish authorities for helping Alek get released.

"(This) demonstrates the value of discrete, behind-the-scenes work by officials in solving sensitive consular cases in close partnership with other governments," he said.

"I'm sure we all could not be more pleased. We know he is now safe."

More to come

alek sigley australian north korea

