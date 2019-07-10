Aussie sprinter firing but caught out again

Australia's Caleb Ewan must be wondering when the cards will fall his way after things didn't go his way again in a ferocious high-speed finish to Stage 4, but was it his fault?

Italian Elia Viviani won his first Tour stage, beating home Alexander Kristoff and Ewan after 213.5km and more than five hours on the road.

With no teams willing to inject the pace, a sedate peloton didn't really wind up until breakaway leader Michael Schar was caught with 17km remaining, setting the scene for a frantic fight for position as speeds reached 80km/h.

But Ewan was again left to wonder what might have been. Three days after he was boxed-in at a crucial moment of the Stage 1 sprint, this time he lost touch with his Lotto-Soudal teammates with 1.2km to go and was caught too far back.

He fought to find Viviani's wheel in the final metres, but the trademark surge never came.

"I was a little bit boxed in again today, but to be honest, even if I could have got out I just didn't have the legs because we came from quite far back," Ewan said.

"Jasper (Stuyven) ended up putting me in a really good position, but we had to use so much energy just to get there. It was almost like a full sprint just to get to his (Viviani's) wheel and then I got a few seconds of rest and then we had to start sprinting again.

"I always get to the point where I have to decide to go by myself or follow the team and I probably made the mistake of not following them.

Tony Gallopin (left) and Caleb Ewan during Stage 4 from Reims to Nancy.

"But for me to win today I needed to have a super good run through the bunch and as easy as possible run to win because if we come from 20 wheels back in the wind it's too much energy spent."

It continues a run of near-misses for the Aussies at the Tour, with Michael Matthews second on Stage 3 and Ewan finishing third twice on what is his debut.

But Ewan was far from shattered, pointing to May's Giro d'Italia when he had a third, second and fourth before winning two stages as evidence things will turn around.

"I've been pretty patient, I think, in my career to get here so I can wait a few more stages," he said.

Can’t add much more about today that I didn’t say below 👇although make sure you check out my new @koo_world_ glasses 😎👌#TDF2019 https://t.co/HA2BGF74ej — Richie Porte (@richie_porte) July 9, 2019

"I mean, I'm disappointed but that's the way racing goes. There's been plenty of times where I've missed out in the first few stages and I've come back.

"Although we've got third twice I feel like we're getting closer and we're still working it out as a team. We can learn from it."

Lotto-Soudal sports director John Lelangue moved to put Ewan's latest third-place into context.

"In the Tour it's full speed. We are in the biggest race in the world with the best sprinters in the world," Lelangue said.

"You also need some luck. Until 1.2km or 1.3km to go it was really going well and then they lost each other a little bit and in those seconds you're losing 10 positions and when you're losing 10 positions you have to regain them and it's a non-useful effort.

"But I'm confident it will come."

Wednesday night's Stage 5 shifts back in favour of the climbers and classics men, with four categorised climbs over 175.5km, the last coming 19km from the line in Colmar.

Cyclists make their way through a picturesque valley during Stage 4.

RESULTS FROM STAGE 4

213km ride from Reims to Nancy

Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 5hr9min20sec

2. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAD) same time

3. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) s.t.

4. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) s.t.

5. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV) s.t.

6. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) s.t.

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) s.t.

8. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) s.t.

9. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) s.t.

10. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) s.t.

***********************************

32. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) s.t.

60. Luke Durbridge (AUS/MTS) s.t.

69. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) s.t.

119. Michael Hepburn (AUS/MTS) s.t.

121. Jack Haig (AUS/MTS) s.t.

155. Rohan Dennis (AUS/TBM) s.t.

OVERALL STANDINGS

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 14hr41min39sec

2. Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV) 20

3. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV)25

4. George Bennett (NZL/TJV) same time

5. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 40

6. Egan Bernal (COL/INS) s.t.

7. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) 45

8. Enric Mas (ESP/DQT) 46

9. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 51

10. Michael Woods (CAN/EF1) s.t.

11. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) s.t.

12. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) 52

13. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 53

14. Tejay van Garderen (USA/EF1) s.t.

15. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 56

16. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) 57

17. Rudy Molard (FRA/GFC) s.t.

18. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 1:00

19. Nicolas Roche (IRL/SUN) s.t.

20. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 1:01

21. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/TBM) s.t.

22. Adam Yates (ENG/MTS) 1:06

23. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) s.t.

24. Daryl Impey (RSA/MTS) s.t.

25. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) s.t.

26. Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP/AST) s.t.

27. Pello Bilbao (ESP/AST) s.t.

28. Patrick Konrad (AUT/BOH) 1:11

29. Gregor Muhlberger (AUT/BOH) s.t.

30. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) s.t.

31. Nicolas Edet (FRA/COF) 1:18

32. Jesus Herrada (ESP/COF) s.t.

33. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/TDD) 1:19

34. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/TDD) s.t.

35. Tiesj Benoot (BEL/LTS) s.t.

36. Daniel Martin (IRL/UAD) 1:28

37. Rui Costa (POR/UAD) s.t.

38. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 1:30

39. Marc Soler (ESP/MOV) s.t.

40. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t.

41. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) s.t.

42. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 1:34

43. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) 1:43

44. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TFS) s.t.

45. Fabio Felline (ITA/TFS) s.t.

46. Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) s.t.

47. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 1:44

48. Andrey Amador (CRC/MOV) 1:48

49. Michael Valgren (DEN/TDD) 2:00

50. Rein Taaramae (EST/TDE)2:07

51. Jack Haig (AUS/MTS) 2:15

52. Warren Barguil (FRA/PCB) 2:16

53. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 2:18

54. Fabio Aru (ITA/UAD)2:19

55. Guillaume Martin (FRA/WGG) 2:23

56. Dylan Teuns (BEL/TBM) 2:27

57. Gianni Moscon (ITA/INS) 2:33

58. Simon Geschke(GER/CCC) 2:44

59. Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI/GFC) 2:56

60. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOH) 3:03

61. Mathias Frank (SUI/ALM)3:12

62. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA/ALM) 3:16

63. Wout Poels (NED/INS) 3:31

64. Mikael Cherel (FRA/ALM) 3:43

65. Nils Politt (GER/TKA)4:11

66. Tanel Kangert (EST/EF1) 4:13

67. Jan Tratnik (SLO/TBM) 4:21

68. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/INS) 4:31

69. Mike Teunissen(NED/TJV) 4:38

70. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA/CCC) 4:40

71. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS/TKA) 4:57

72. Julien Bernard (FRA/TFS) 5:03

73. Simon Clarke (AUS/EF1) 5:04

74. Julien Simon (FRA/COF) 5:41

75. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA/WGG) 5:43

76. Laurens De Plus (BEL/TJV) 5:48

77. Joey Rosskopf (USA/CCC) 5:52

78. Lennard Kamna (GER/SUN) 6:59

79. Natnael Berhane (ERI/COF) 7:00

80. Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP/INS) 8:43

81. Stefan Kung (SUI/GFC) 9:01

82. Matej Mohoric (SLO/TBM) 9:13

83. Sergio Henao (COL/UAD)9:39

84. Hugo Houle (CAN/AST) 9:56

85. Anthony Perez (FRA/COF) 10:19

86. Anthony Roux (FRA/GFC) 10:20

87. Lars Bak (DEN/TDD)10:22

88. Nelson Oliveira (POR/MOV) 10:25

89. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 10:26

90. Christophe Laporte (FRA/COF) 10:30

91. OmarFraile (ESP/AST) 10:48

92. Soren Kragh (DEN/SUN) s.t.

93. Rohan Dennis (AUS/TBM) 10:50

94. Romain Sicard (FRA/TDE) 11:02

95. Gorka Izagirre (ESP/AST) s.t.

96. Pierre-Luc Perichon (FRA/COF) 11:09

97. Maxime Bouet (FRA/PCB) 11:11

98. Mads Wurtz (DEN/TKA) 11:14

99. Odd ChristianEiking (NOR/WGG) 11:18

100. Nikias Arndt (GER/SUN) 11:28

101. Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA/TDD) 11:41

102. Simon Yates(ENG/MTS) 11:48

103. Daniel Oss (ITA/BOH) 11:54

104. Marcus Burghardt (GER/BOH) 12:23

105. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/UAD) 12:31

106. Maxime Monfort (BEL/LTS) 12:42

107. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/TDE) 13:10

108. Thomas De Gendt (BEL/LTS) 13:55

109. Jens Keukeleire (BEL/LTS) 13:59

110. Rick Zabel (GER/TKA) 14:18

111. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/EF1)14:20

112. Jose Goncalves (POR/TKA) 14:22

113. Patrick Bevin (NZL/CCC) 14:23

114. Luke Durbridge (AUS/MTS) 14:33

115. GiacomoNizzolo (ITA/TDD) 14:46

116. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UAD) 14:49

117. Roger Kluge (GER/LTS) 14:51

118. Jasper De Buyst (BEL/LTS) s.t.

119. Dries Devenyns (BEL/DQT) 15:00

120. Benjamin King (USA/TDD) 15:19

121. Oliver Naesen (BEL/ALM) 15:28

122. Dylan van Baarle(NED/INS) 15:29

123. Paul Ourselin (FRA/TDE) 15:34

124. Sebastian Langeveld (NED/EF1) 15:40

125. Florian Vachon (FRA/PCB)15:43

126. Anthony Turgis (FRA/TDE) 15:51

127. Tony Gallopin (FRA/ALM) 16:05

128. Elie Gesbert (FRA/PCB) 16:08

129. ImanolErviti (ESP/MOV) 16:11

130. Yves Lampaert (BEL/DQT) 16:12

131. Damiano Caruso (ITA/TBM) 16:13

132. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE)16:16

133. Magnus Cort (DEN/AST) 16:18

134. Vegard Laengen (NOR/UAD) 16:19

135. Sven Erik Bystrom (NOR/UAD) s.t.

136. Lukasz Wisniowski (POL/CCC) 16:24

137. Anthony Delaplace (FRA/PCB) 16:26

138. Alexis Gougeard (FRA/ALM) 16:28

139. AmaelMoinard (FRA/PCB) 16:29

140. Aime De Gendt (BEL/WGG) 16:31

141. Steve Cummings (ENG/TDD) s.t.

142. Cees Bol (NED/SUN) 16:32

143. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 16:34

144. William Bonnet (FRA/GFC) 16:37

145. Fabien Grellier (FRA/TDE)s.t.

146. Marco Haller (AUT/TKA) 16:48

147. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 16:53

148. Andre Greipel (GER/PCB) s.t.

149. Kevin Van Melsen (BEL/WGG) 16:56

150. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA/ALM) s.t.

151. Luke Rowe (WAL/INS) 16:57

152. Amund Grondahl Jansen (NOR/TJV) 17:02

153. Alex Dowsett (ENG/TKA) 17:12

154. Toms Skujins(LAT/TFS) 17:13

155. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/DQT) 17:18

156. Niki Terpstra (NED/TDE) 17:19

157. Dylan Groenewegen (NED/TJV)18:14

158. Michael Morkov (DEN/DQT) 18:15

159. Michael Hepburn (AUS/MTS) 18:24

160. Serge Pauwels (BEL/CCC) 18:31

161. Koen de Kort (NED/TFS) 18:39

162. Ivan Garcia (ESP/TBM) 18:52

163. Carlos Verona (ESP/MOV) 19:17

164. Kevin Ledanois (FRA/PCB) 19:42

165. Christopher Juul-Jensen (DEN/MTS) 19:47

166. Stephane Rossetto (FRA/COF) 20:16

167. Jens Debusschere (BEL/TKA) 20:57

168. Tom Scully (NZL/EF1) 21:31

169. Michael Schar (SUI/CCC) 22:09

170. Lukas Postlberger (AUT/BOH) 22:23

171. Kasper Asgreen(DEN/DQT) 22:26

172. Tony Martin (GER/TJV) 22:42

173. Chad Haga (USA/SUN) 22:53

174. Matthieu Ladagnous (FRA/GFC) 22:55

175.Yoann Offredo (FRA/WGG) 24:49

176. Frederik Backaert (BEL/WGG) s.t.

Norway's Alexander Kristoff (right) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan sprint to the finish line.

CLASS STANDINGS POINTS

1. Peter Sagan (SVK/BOH) 104

2. Elia Viviani (ITA/DQT) 81

3. Michael Matthews (AUS/SUN) 75

4. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA/TBM) 65

5. Mike Teunissen (NED/TJV) 64

6. Matteo Trentin (ITA/MTS) 53

7. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 45

8. Caleb Ewan (AUS/LTS) 40

9. Jasper Stuyven (BEL/TFS) 39

10. Giacomo Nizzolo (ITA/TDD) 33

KING OF THE MOUNTAINS

1. Tim Wellens (BEL/LTS) 7.

2. Xandro Meurisse (BEL/WGG) 3.

3. Greg Van Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 2.

4. Wilco Kelderman (NED/SUN) 1.

5. Michael Schar (SUI/CCC) 1.

6. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 1.

7. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 1.