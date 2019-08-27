Menu
Australia thought they had Ben Stokes lbw but had run out of reviews.
Australia thought they had Ben Stokes lbw but had run out of reviews.
Cricket

Aussie review of the review set to cut deep

27th Aug 2019 11:37 AM
AUSTRALIA will review their reviews as they seek to bounce back in the Ashes, having lost a nail-biter in Leeds by one wicket.

Tim Paine squandered both of his referrals in England's second innings, meaning he could do nothing when umpire Joel Wilson turned down a Nathan Lyon lbw shout in the penultimate over of the contest.

Wilson's decision would have been overturned on review, ending Ben Stokes' epic knock and handing Australia a one-run win.

But the previous over, Paine used up his last review by referring an lbw appeal from Pat Cummins that was far more optimistic.

Paine admitted he has struggled to master the Decision Review System (DRS) and coach Justin Langer is also acutely aware it is an issue that needs addressing.

"We've been really poor at it this whole series. We talked a lot about getting better at our reviews," Langer said.

Justin Langer and Tim Paine will be doing plenty of work on their review choice.
"There wasn't so many this game as there were at Lord's.

"We have our way we go about it, but sometimes you don't quite get it right.

"To be fair, the one off Pat Cummins, it was getting pretty desperate at the end there and that often happens. That's just how it works out."

Former Australia captains Ian Chappell, Allan Border and Mark Taylor were critical of Paine for not keeping a referral up his sleeve.

In sharp contrast, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow both used DRS to extend their knocks after being wrongly given out during England's second innings.

"I've got every review wrong, so I'm going to give up and give it to someone else," Paine said.

"I got it wrong."

ashes cricket justin langer tim paine
