Iggy Azalea rages over nude photo leak

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is upset that nude photos of her have been leaked online. Picture: Getty

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea feels "violated" after nude photos of her from a 2016 GQ magazine shoot leaked online.

The New York Post reports the "Fancy" rapper released a lengthy statement on Instagram and Twitter over the weekend after the topless photos circulated online.

She deleted her social media accounts shortly after.

Screen grabs of her comments show Azalea, 28, defending her choice to pose nude.

She explains, "I hadn't seen other women's covers leak so I felt comfortable (on a closed set) to model for such a reputable magazine knowing only the images with my hands covering would be considered for print."

Iggy Azalea did not consent to the release of topless photos. Picture: Instagram

Sydney-born Azalea - originally named Amethyst Amelia Kelly - did not consent to the release of the topless photos and said she was "surprised and angry" that the outtakes were not immediately deleted after the shoot.

"I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things," she continued. "Not solely because I did not consent to this - but also because of the vile way people have reacted."

GQ Australia editor Michael Christensen said the outtakes were never intended for publication.

"We were very disappointed to learn that outtakes from a 2016 photo shoot which were not approved or intended for publication appear to have been stolen from the photographer," Mr Christensen said.

"We understand an investigation is underway."

On social media, some fans reposted the image alongside inappropriate comments. The remarks prompted others to create the hashtag #RespectIggy to encourage people to stop sharing the photos.

Photographer Nino Munoz, who took the photos for GQ, also spoke out on Instagram, saying, "I'm outraged and saddened to find out that images of mine were stolen and published without my permission. There is currently an investigation underway. Posting these stolen images is illegal and anyone who has done so will be prosecuted."

A barely covered image Iggy Azalea posted of herself on social media. Picture: Instagram

In her statement, Azalea also vowed to press charges.

"I fully intended on finding out where the leak originated from and pressing criminal charges in regards to this," she said. "It's important to me that someone actually be held accountable for their actions and the way it impacts my life."

