Aussie psychologist butchered to death

A FORMER Australian psychologist renowned for her work in hate crime and violence has been brutally murdered in her home in South Africa.

Mirah Wilks, 69, was stabbed to death after two armed robbers broke into her home in Johannesburg on Sunday morning, South Africa's Times Select reports.

Dr Wilks was reportedly stabbed in the chest and back 12 times by the males before they slit her throat.

She was ambushed by the males after her husband went to worship at the local synagogue.

The men were able to get inside the house from the roof by removing tiles.

Her husband Frank, 72, found her laying in a pool of blood on the floor of the family home in the evening when he returned from prayer.

Dr Mirah Wilks suffered a violent death. Picture: PsySSA

According to police the thieves only took two laptops and a mobile phone.

The killers are still at large.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: "A case of murder is being investigated and the post mortem will determine the exact cause of death but a sharp object was used.

"It was used in the fatal assault on the victim who was found by her husband when he returned home from church and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Dr Wilks moved to Australia from Israel when she was a girl and lived in Melbourne with Frank and their daughter Tarryn and son Brett before moving the family to South Africa.

She also graduated from the University of Queensland in Australia and the University of Pennsylvania in the US and worked at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg when she was murdered.

Dr Mirah Wilks with her husband Frank and daughter Tarryn. Picture: Facebook

A counselling psychologist, who chaired the Psychological Society of South Africa's (PsySSA) Registered Counsellors and Psychometry Division, Dr Wilks was about to start research, as part of her PhD, into resilience as means of adaption and survival, with a special focus on the country's LGBTIQA+ community.

In the letter in which she introduced herself to prospective participants, she starts off with: "Everyone has a story."

She wrote that during her lifetime, she was often the identified "outsider", among others, as an immigrant to South Africa to avoid war in another country; due to her religion; and as a survivor of childhood polio and adult kidney cancer.

She later continued: "I have often wondered how I survived, rebounded and found new pathways to health. What was the source of my ability to regenerate? Where was my source of hope and positivity? … Did my attitude on life and my personality have anything to do with my experiences of resilience in adversity?"

Dr Mirah Wilks was renowned for her work in hate crime and violence. Picture: Facebook

Her colleagues said she was a person with "integrity and honour".

"Mirah was known to a great many of her colleagues in the psychology fraternity, and the communities she served with distinction, as someone who in the Jewish culture is referred to as "a mensch". It is probably one of the greatest honours to be called a mench: A good soul; a person with integrity and honour; kind and considerate; someone who always treats others with the utmost respect and dignity; someone who is admired and emulated. Indeed, Mirah was well respected and much loved and these memories of her will stay with us," the PsySSA said in a tribute.

Dr Wilks also leaves behind two grandchildren, Shaina and Leo.

A funeral service was held for Dr Wilks at the Westpark, Jewish Cemetery in Johannesburg on Monday.