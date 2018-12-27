Aussie NFL superstar’s ‘exciting weapon’

IT TURNS out, Aussie NFL rookie Michael Dickson can do everything.

The rising punting superstar was called a "punting god" and "the world's most captivating punter" just weeks after joining the Seattle Seahawks.

He's stunned with runs for first downs, drop kicks and "a perfect punt".

He even ended the career of Super Bowl champion Jon Ryan and made the Pro Bowl in his first season in the NFL, the first rookie punter to do so in 33 years.

Now Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has said Dickson could take over the job of their field goal kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

The Seahawks kicker went down hard in the second half of Seattle's 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and although he returned to the game, Carroll was asked if Dickson would be able to take over.

No. 4 Dickson has seen how to kick a field goal from up close and personal.

He did produce another highlight reel moment with a huge drop-kick restart, so why not?

"We've worked on the snaps and all that so he's ready to do that," Carroll said.

The Seahawks even posted evidence although this might not be the best example of what he could do.

It's a huge vote of confidence for the 22-year-old Dickson, with Carroll confirming the Aussie would kick it drop-kick style if he was going to kick an extra point.

Asked how he like the drop kicks against the Chiefs, Carroll wasn't completely happy.

"I loved the first one," Carroll said. "The second one he kind of chilli-dipped it to the left, OB (out of bounds), you know. I have total confidence in him doing that.

"I have no problem with him doing it. (In different) situations, weather, winds, whatever we've got, you know (there are) a lot of things that he can do that if we need him, he can jump in.

"I really wouldn't hesitate. You saw how far, how deep he can kick the ball, and he's kicked the ball in the end zone too, so he can do that if we need to.

"So it's a pretty exciting weapon for us."

For the record, here is what he can do.

Carroll said Dickson had settled in perfectly in Seattle along with Janikowski and long snapper Tyler Ott.

"They're kind of like the three amigos, they ride together, suddenly they put the hats on they look the same but really they're totally different guys," Carroll said.

Dickson has had a phenomenal season, leading the NFL in net punting average of 43.8 yards with rave reviews earning him a spot on the Pro Bowl roster.

Dickson's latest drop kick feat was a 56-yard kick that left commentators in awe.

NFL play-by-play caller Al Michaels said "How great is that?"

"If I am a scout I am going to Australia!" fellow commentator Cris Collingsworth added.

The last drop kick for points was done by former New England Patriots backup quarterback Doug Flutie in 2006.

His kick was the first one since the 1941 season when Ray "Scooter" McLean kicked for the Chicago Bears against the New York Giants.

Earlier in the season, Dickson had already performed a drop kick restart that stunned the American audience.

The Aussie stands at 191cm and 93kg and won last years' Ray Guy Award as the best college punter.

Dickson was a former Sydney Swans Academy member but in 2015 moved to Melbourne to trial with Prokick Australia.

Prokick Australia has helped NFL punters like the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jordan Berry and recently released former New York Giants punter Brad Wing break into the gridiron world.

