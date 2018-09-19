Aussie muso saves drowning boy in NYC

Australian musician Roy Molloy has come to the aid of a drowning boy at a New York beach. Picture: Instagram

AN Australian musician has saved the life of a drowning boy at a New York beach.

Roy Molloy jumped off the rocks at Roackaway Beach in Queens to save the teenager who was struggling in the rough waters.

Molloy, who plays saxophone for fellow Aussie, Alex Cameron, said he became concerned after hearing the boy's parents scream.

"The young guy's mum and dad were yelling and screaming for help," Molloy told CBS New York.

The teenager was taken to hospital after the incident. Picture: CBS News

"I jumped in off the rocks there - all cut up and ripped my shorts."

Molloy said a surfer helped him pull the boy out, believing the teenager didn't have the energy to get out on his own.

The beach did not have lifesavers on duty.

Australian musician Roy Molloy jumped into rough surf to save the boy. Picture: CBS News

Local news outlets reported the teenager was the third person to be saved at the beach that day.

sax practice and keepin the beach safe are not mutually exclusive pic.twitter.com/aPNqq1rkwk — Roy Molloy (@MarvelousCrane) September 18, 2018

Cameron, who is dating former Girls star Jemima Kirke, tweeted: "Roy is probably not gonna talk about this so I will. Today he saved a heavy set boy in rough conditions at Rockaway Beach.

"Jumped in off the rocks and got to him before he drowned. Didn't think twice. The guy is a full time operator."

Even Russell Crowe took to Twitter to praise the musician.

The legend of @MarvelousCrane adds another chapter ... follow him https://t.co/aeJ9zrJABG — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 17, 2018

Molloy posted on Twitter: "Much love you guys. Please stay in the patrolled areas at the beach if you're not a strong swimmer."

Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy. Picture: Supplied

He also tweeted a photo of himself playing saxophone at the beach with the caption: "Sax practice and keeping the beach safe are not mutually exclusive."