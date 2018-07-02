Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New country of origin food labels. Photo Contributed
New country of origin food labels. Photo Contributed Contributed
News

Aussie made food labels now mandatory

by AAP
2nd Jul 2018 9:47 AM

CONSUMERS will now have a better idea about Australian grown and manufactured food products after tough new labelling laws became mandatory.

The new labels distinguish between what is 100 per cent grown in Australia, made in Australia from at least 70 per cent Australian ingredients, and packed from at least 50 per cent Australian ingredients.

National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Maher believes the new system will be a boost for Australian food producers.

"As long as we've got more clarity in labelling, our general view is people like to buy Australian," Mr Maher told ABC radio on Monday.

"They like to support Australian farmers. These new labelling requirements will help them do that and that will help Australian farmers."

Assistant Science, Jobs and Innovation Minister Zed Seselja said the new labels would provide consumers with accurate information,

"Australian farmers and producers will see the benefits with consumers able to identify and choose to buy Australian products," Senator Seselja said in a statement.

The food labelling reforms began in 2016, with the two year transition period ending on July 1 this year.

business editors picks food food labels retail

Top Stories

    Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    premium_icon Heavy rain, 60km/h winds, possible thunderstorms forecast

    Weather AFTER a few warm, sunny winter days the weather bureau expects things to get wet again.

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Best beers: North Coast brewers win big at awards

    Business Two local brewers are celebrating after big wins over the weekend

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    Tributes flow after death of popular former mayor

    News A man who worked hard for the people of Richmond Valley has away

    BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    premium_icon BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

    News Another popular business shuts its doors in Lismore

    Local Partners