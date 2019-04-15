Menu
Jack Miller and Alex Rins celebrate on the podium. Picture: AP
Motor Sports

‘Lost my voice’: Aussie breaks podium drought

by Ian Royall
15th Apr 2019 10:03 AM
Aussie Ducati star Jack Miller scored his first podium result in almost three years, grabbing third place behind Suzuki's Alex Rins in an incident-packed American MotoGP at Austin, Texas.

Rins secured his debut victory, slipping past Yamaha great Valentino Rossi in the closing laps.

The Spaniard became the first rider to win at the circuit in all three categories, and it was Suzuki's first triumph since 2016 at Silverstone.

Miller's soft-tyre choice meant he lost grip as the race progressed and held on from a fast-finishing Andrea Dovizioso.

 

Jack Miller flies in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty
"I got pretty excited and I've lost my voice again,'' Miller said after the race.

"We kept chipping away and got a bit lucky today.''

The race opened up after defending champion Marc Marquez squandered a large lead, sliding off his factory Honda at Turn 12 with 12 laps to go.

Marquez was chasing his seventh straight MotoGP win at the circuit.

It was a miserable day for Honda with Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo also failing to finish.

Dovizioso leads the championship after salvaging fourth place from 13th on the grid.

The Italian Ducati rider heads the title race with 54 points from Rossi (51), Rins (49) and Marquez (45). Miller is sixth on 29 points.

In Moto2, Australian Remy Gardner finished 11th after starting from 18th on the grid. Swiss rider Thomas Luthi won from Marcel Schrotter and Jorge Navaro.

Gardner is now fourth in the championship which is led by Lorenzo Baldassarri.

MOTOGP - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

1 Alex RINS (Suzuki) SPA

2 Valentino ROSSI (Yamaha) ITA

3 Jack MILLER (Ducati) AUS

