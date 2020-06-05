Aussie driver now $25k-a-week porn star

Renee Gracie was given the nickname Devil Princess as she started making waves on the karting circuit as a teenager.

The Queensland youngster was feisty on the track and dreamt of making it all the way to America's NASCAR circuit.

"I love speed, I love racing, I love overtaking people,'' she said.

"I've spun out and had people go over the top of me but it's bound to happen.

"You can't let it stop you. As long as you're not hurt, you just keep going."

Gracie was a marketer's dream and had enough talent to be handed a start at Bathurst in 2015 where she partnered Simona de Silvestro in a historic moment for women's sport.

She became the first Aussie woman to compete full-time in the sport and was popular around the track, but the stunt didn't last and after finishing 14th up Mt Panorama in 2016 she was replaced as de Silvestro's partner.

But as she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph's James Phelps, Gracie walked away from the sport without earning a cent and after working in a car-yard she decided to cash in on her good looks by joining adult subscription website onlyfans.com.

Renee Gracie is earning $25,000 a week.

Now 25, Gracie is making bank as an adult entertainer, selling photographs and videos for $12.95 a month.

"It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life," Gracie told News Corp Australia.

"It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it.

"I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at."

She struggled to get funding as a driver.

Gracie told The Daily Telegraph her failure to make it as a driver came down to desire and ability.

"I wasn't getting the results and couldn't get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished," she said.

She started posting full sex videos last year after earning $3000 in her first week and says her father is on board with the career move.

Renee Gracie first started making a name for herself on the track back in 2011.

Renee Gracie at Bathurst in 2016. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Renee Gracie ahead of her Bathurst debut. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

At 17 after earning a contract to drive in the Porsche Carrera Cup.