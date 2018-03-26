Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘I made it!’ Daredevil’s 30m drop off danger falls

by Mark Jones
26th Mar 2018 6:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEART-STOPPING footage has emerged of the moment an Aussie daredevil kayaker plummets 30 metres off a NSW waterfall.

Lachie Carracher took the plunge after paddling to the edge of Dorrigo's flood-swollen Dangar Falls in northern New South Wales on Friday, his breathtaking feat captured on video.

Elated... Lachie Carracher after he completed daredevil stunt. Picture: Instagram @follow_the_river
Elated... Lachie Carracher after he completed daredevil stunt. Picture: Instagram @follow_the_river

 

The 29-year-old then plunges down the cascading waterfall, and after several nailbiting seconds surfaces after hitting the water upside down.

A fellow kayaker races to Carracher to help flip him over to elated cheers from both men.

The accomplished whitewater kayaker had been patiently waiting for the Bielsdown river to hit its peak at the popular New England tourist spot near Armidale.

Beauty spot... The Dangar Falls at Dorrigo.
Beauty spot... The Dangar Falls at Dorrigo.

 

"The easy bit is paddling the drop, you just have to be lucky with the weather," he told the ABC.

"I don't want to go out and endanger my life," he said.

This isn't a 'try it at home' stunt. It's a very calculated risk".

A previous Australian Geographic Young Adventurer of the year, Carracher has spent his life following rivers around the world.

Help... Companion races to Lachie seconds after his descent. Picture: Facebook
Help... Companion races to Lachie seconds after his descent. Picture: Facebook
Risky... Lachie Carracher sizes up the task ahead. Picture: Facebook
Risky... Lachie Carracher sizes up the task ahead. Picture: Facebook
Made it!... Kayaker reaches bottom of Dangar Falls. Picture: Facebook
Made it!... Kayaker reaches bottom of Dangar Falls. Picture: Facebook
Almost there... Lachie in freefall on cascading waterfall. Picture: Facebook
Almost there... Lachie in freefall on cascading waterfall. Picture: Facebook
No fear... Lachie Carracher topples over Dangar Falls in NSW. Picture: Facebook.
No fear... Lachie Carracher topples over Dangar Falls in NSW. Picture: Facebook.
daredevil falls waterfall
BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

BREAKING: Three-car crash on the Bruxner Highway

Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the way to the crash at Wollongbar.

  • 26th Mar 2018 3:15 PM
Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Kevin Hogan voted in as new Deputy Speaker

Politics More responsibility in Parliament for our local MP

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Crime Man attacked at his workplace: Fundraiser

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

5 things not to miss at Beef Week this year

Family Fun What keeps bringing back the punters in droves?

Local Partners