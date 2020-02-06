Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Cummins and Becky Boston will be walking down the aisle soon.
Pat Cummins and Becky Boston will be walking down the aisle soon.
Dating

Aussie cricket star drops the knee

6th Feb 2020 6:17 AM

Aussie quick Pat Cummins has capped a perfect 12 months by proposing to Becky Boston.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a banner year in which he left no doubt he's the best fast bowler in the world while leading Australia to a series of victories on the cricket field.

Those performances led to a record $3.17 million payday when the Kolkata Knight Riders secured his services for this year's Indian Premier League - and he's spent some of it on a diamond ring.

Boston posted a photograph of the two having a picnic in a picturesque farm setting with the caption: "My forever person. I am the happiest girl in the world right now."

Cummins also shared the news on social media and was widely congratulated by the cricket world.

"Big boy. Took you long enough haha congrats guys!" wrote Peter Siddle.

"Congrats guys. A champagne to settle the nerves," added Mitchell Johnson.

View this post on Instagram

💍 😁😁❤️❤️

A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) on

Cummins went public with the Brit-born interior designer back in 2014 and she is regularly seen on his arm at red carpet events and cheering from the stands.

The pair have a couple of weeks to celebrate before the Aussie vice-captain heads to South Africa for three T20s and three one-dayers against the Proteas starting February 21.

More Stories

Show More
australian cricket engagement pat cummins romance

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INTENSE RAINFALL: Severe weather warning issued by BoM

        INTENSE RAINFALL: Severe weather warning issued by BoM

        Weather Rainfall is expected to increase today, which may lead to flooding, and an initial Flood Watch warning remains in place.

        Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        premium_icon Councillor walks out of meeting after altercation

        News A Lismore councillor has tried to put an end to online trolling

        REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What sport do our kids love best?

        Sport The activities our youngsters love to play might surprise you

        Eat The Street has an exciting new partnership

        premium_icon Eat The Street has an exciting new partnership

        News LISMORE’S premiere food event serves up delicious fun for all ages