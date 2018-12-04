WATCH: ‘Most bogan’ gender reveal goes wrong

A SOUTH Australian couple's gender reveal party took a dangerous turn after they ditched the traditional cake or confetti in favour of a car burnout that produced pink smoke.

In what many have dubbed the most "bogan" gender reveal ever, the couple decided to celebrate the news of their baby girl by inviting friends and family to Meningie, 150km south of Adelaide, to watch the colourful burnout.

In footage obtained by 7 News, onlookers can be heard screaming with excitement as pink smoke billows around the screeching car.

It all seems to be going quite smoothly for a few seconds. Picture: 7 News/Facebook

But the excitement quickly turns to horror as the car bursts into flames and black smoke fills the air.

"Fire! Fire extinguisher in the back of the car! Get back, get back," a man is heard screaming in the video.

Both the South Australian Police and the public have slammed the couple for the dangerous stunt, with authorities claiming the incident could have sparked a bushfire.

"Welcome to the world little baby bogan girl," one Facebook user said.

Another added: "Want to prove to the world that you're a complete bogan? Do a gender reveal burnout."

Maybe they should have just gotten a cake. Picture: 7 News/Facebook

The video comes a week after the US Forest Service released footage of a gender reveal that caused a 47,000 acre bushfire in Arizona last year.

The footage shows a rectangular target in the middle of Coronado National Forest with the words "boy" and "girl" written on it.

The target then explodes sending a plume of blue smoke into the air and setting the surrounding grass on fire.

"Start packing up, start packing up," a man can be heard yelling off camera as the flames begin to spread.

It took 800 firefighters to extinguish the wildfire and 200 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, with the fire burning for nearly a week.

The damage caused to state, federal and private land, along with the firefighting costs, exceeded $11 million.

The man responsible was ordered to pay a lump sum of $138,000 along with monthly payments of $690.

He was sentenced to five years' probation.