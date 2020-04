SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 01: A COVID-19 pop up testing clinic opens at Bondi Pavilion on April 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. NSW health authorities are setting up additional COVID-19 testing centres in Sydneys eastern suburbs of Waverley and Bondi due to a cluster coronavirus outbreak in the area which has led to a rise in community transmissions. The Australian government has introduced furthe

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 01: A COVID-19 pop up testing clinic opens at Bondi Pavilion on April 01, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. NSW health authorities are setting up additional COVID-19 testing centres in Sydneys eastern suburbs of Waverley and Bondi due to a cluster coronavirus outbreak in the area which has led to a rise in community transmissions. The Australian government has introduced furthe

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Australia have been confirmed in Victoria and Queensland

This brings the national death toll to 23.

A fourth Queenslander has died after being infected with the coronavirus.

The 85-year-old man died at Toowoomba Hospital overnight, Health Minister Steven Miles has confirmed.

The man's death comes as the state confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, taking Queensland's total to 835.

