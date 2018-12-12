Aussie company creates Twenty20 cricket game for consoles

SUMMERTIME is cricket time and that's true whether you're heading to a local pitch to catch a match or firing up your console for a spot of virtual run-scoring.

Big Bash Boom, developed by Melbourne-based Big Ant Software for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, is an arcade Twenty20 cricket game officially licensed by both the Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League, featuring the eight teams in each franchise as well as photo-rendered likenesses of the players.

Big Bash Boom is an unashamedly arcade title openly drawing inspiration from NBA Jam, and makes sure you know it's supposed to be larger than life - the player's heads are deliberately large, some of the commentary is deliberately a bit daggy (I particularly liked "they're on that like a seagull on a chip") and the emphasis is on having fun rather than being a serious cricket simulation.

Cricket fans will enjoy the new arcade Twenty20 game. Contributed

Hitting the ball well or catching someone out can trigger one of 60 celebrations, many of which may appear familiar to Fortnite and pop culture fans.

There are a range of power-ups available to make things even more interesting on the pitch, including setting it on fire to stop the batters running, making the balls move a lot faster, and giving fielders the ability to leap into the air like superheroes to make catches.

On one hand, this makes for a fun game to play on the couch with mates or family, but on the other hand, the lack of depth means this isn't likely to end up in heavy rotation - it's not a hardcore representation of a full series of international cricket or anything like that.

The celebrations are a lot of fun but have to be unlocked in-game, which gets a bit grindy, and trying to remember what controller commands unlock which celebration gets tricky at times, too.

Ultimately it's fun in short bursts but not really worth the current $90 RRP unless you're a die-hard Twenty20 cricket fan looking for something fun rather than serious.

Even despite the arcade game play and lack of depth, the fact Australian sports stars are getting the chance to play on a virtual pitch as well as a real one is a bonus for local content - and for those of us whose pool rooms haven't had a sports trophy in them since high school, it's a good chance to recapture some of the fun of hitting a cricket ball about and feeling like a champion without the inconvenience of actually having to be any good at it in real life.