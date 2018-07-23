Aussie BMX rider lands world-first Free Willy

BMX: Australian rider Ryan Williams has landed the world's first 'Free Willy' trick at the X Games in Minneapolis in the US.

Never before has anyone completed the 360-degree spin without holding on.

The Sunshine Coaster said he learned the move riding scooters.

"Normally whenever someone flips a bike, they'll hold it. But I don't hold on anywhere.

"And the motion required to do that is really different to what people expect. That's why before every run I'll practice it 10 times."

GOLF: Francesco Molinari has held off a group of golfing giants including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jordan Spieth to become the first Italian winner of the British Open in 158 years.

Playing alongside the resurgent* Woods in the final round this morning, Molinari carded a two-under-par 69 to win the Claret Jug by two shots from McIlroy (70), English hope Justin Rose (69) and Americans Xander Schauffele (74) and Kevin Kisner (74).

With a brilliant birdie at the last, 35-year-old Molinari's eight-under 72-hole total of 276 eclipsed Padraig Harrington's Carnoustie tournament record score from 2007 by a stroke and kept some of the sport's biggest names at bay.

Luke Keary of the Roosters (right) outruns his Sea Eagles rivals. Picture: AAP

NRL: The Sydney Roosters have made their premiership rivals sit up and take notice after smashing Manly 56-24 to record the equal-highest ever score against the Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

The Roosters ran in 10 tries to three in their best attacking performance of the year to seal their spot in the competition's top four.

The result means they are just two points behind ladder-leaders Melbourne, St George Illawarra and South Sydney. The Tri-colours broke the Sea Eagles' defensive line eight times in the opening 40 minutes with Daniel Tupou scoring on the left and Blake Ferguson scoring twice on the right. Boyd Cordner, Joseph Manu, Sio Siua Taukeiaho and James Tedesco also crossed.

SEVENS: Australia have clinched* the women's bronze medal at the Sevens World Cup with a 24-14 win over the United States.

Ellia Green bagged* two tries and Charlotte Caslick delivered a reminder of her class in the match for third place at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Claiming a medal delivered some comfort for the Olympic champions who were stunned 17-12 by France in the semifinals earlier on Sunday.

GLOSSARY

resurgent: coming back into good form

clinched: grabbed

bagged: scored

QUICK QUIZ

1. Name the trick Aussie Ryan Williams landed in a world-first at the X Games.

2. How many years since an Italian has won the British Open?

3. The Sydney Roosters run in how many tries against the Sea Eagles?

4. What was the score in the bronze medal match won by Australia at the Sevens World Cup?

VCOP ACTIVITY

After reading the article, with a partner, highlight as many pieces of punctuation as you can find in green. Discuss how these are being used, where and how often. What level of the punctuation pyramid is the journalist using in this article?

HAVE YOUR SAY: How brave do you think Ryan Williams would need to be to complete the hands-free Free Willy BMX trick?

No one-word answers. Use full sentences to explain your thinking.