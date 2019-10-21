Aussie Ashes villains make Poms pay … again

Glenn Maxwell will link up with coach Shane Warne at the London Spirit after the all-rounder became one of seven Australians picked in the inaugural Hundred draft.

Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short and Nathan Coulter-Nile will also feature in the first season of the new 100-ball cricket tournament to be played in England and Wales next year.

The Trent Rockets made Rashid Khan the first overall pick, while West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell went next to the Southern Brave as the first-round picks came thick and fast.

Finch went third to the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers, coached by Australian Darren Lehmann, followed by his international teammate Starc to the Welsh Fire.

Spinners Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir were the next two off the board. They are off to the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals, coached by Australians Tom Moody and Simon Katich, respectively.

Maxwell was next before Liam Livingstone was picked by the Birmingham Phoenix, who are coached by Australian Andrew McDonald.

Each of the eight teams had two picks in the first round except for the Phoenix, Spirit and Invincibles, who had allocated the second spots in the STG125,000 ($A235,000) price band to preselected "local icon" players. The teams picked in reverse order for the second half of the round and Manchester selected Dane Vilas, who has had success as a T20 Blast overseas player for Lancashire.

Smith headed to the Fire, where he will link up with Starc, while the Superchargers took spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, Warner went to the Brave and D'Arcy Short was given the nod by the Rockets.

Aaron Finch was the third person player picked in the draft. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

That left West Indies blaster Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga and his South Africa counterpart Kagiso Rabada undrafted after failing to meet their allotted price tags.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was the highest-profile name taken in round two, heading to Birmingham, while the Spirit paired Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir.

Round three started with two overseas picks as Australia bowler Nathan Coulter- Nile joined Short at the Rockets and Pakistan's Shadab Khan went to the Brave. English players dominated the remainder of the round - including Adam Lyth staying on his county home ground of Headingley with the Superchargers. Manchester sat out round three, having already slotted Lancashire bowlers Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood into their two picks.

