AUCTION: Private retreat in the middle of suburbia

UNIQUE: 730 Ballina Rd, Goonellabah, is going to auction on June 14.

A CHARMING three bedroom enclave in Goonellabah is going up for auction next month.

Surrounded by towering trees, the home at 730 Ballina Rd feels like it's in the middle of a remote rainforest.

In fact, the entrance to this unique property lies on Ballina Rd and is surrounded by suburban Goonellabah.

Set on 2000sqm, the three bedroom, two bathroom home offers a lush private oasis with a pool, hardwood deck, and grand old driveway featuring a wrought iron gate and stone fence.

The rendered home was built in the mid-1980s and is set to be auctioned on June 14.

It is open for inspection from 2pm until 2.30pm today.

Selling agent Reyna Deegan said the low set home would appeal to a family because it offered a large open outdoor area which was perfect for young children at play.

"It's got a bit of a resort feel to it because it's got plenty of privacy with the nice trees around the pool,” she said,

"While you're right there in the thick of it all, you sort of feel like you're in a rainforest.”

"It's got a lovely flat area, so it's perfect for families that want to set up the swing set or tent.”

Other features of the home include an en suite, with spa bath in the main bathroom, polished timber floors throughout the living room, beautiful timber French doors and a double garage and carport.

The large block, around 2000sqm, could also be subdivided in the future.

Ms Deegan said LJ Hooker elected to auction the property because it was unique and could generate "a lot of interest”.

"It's always been a bit of a mystery to people, I've always asked 'what's down there'. That's going to be a bit of a drawcard for people,” she said.

"It's a hot market at the moment, and it's hard for us to determine what prices will be.”

"I've had inquiries from people in Sydney, they're having people come and look on their behalf.”

As a comparable price guide, a three bedroom two bathroom home of similar vintage on 1160sqm in 22 Pearce Ave, Goonellabah, recently sold for $520,000.

Another three bedroom, two bathroom home at 12 Heather Ave Goonellabah on 1440sqm sold for $525,000.

The current owner purchased the property in 1991 for $135,000.