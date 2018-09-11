Menu
SALE: The vehicles owned by councillors, including a Holden, Subaru and Ford, will be auctioned in the coming weeks.
Council News

AUCTION: How you can buy dismissed Ipswich councillors' cars

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Sep 2018 12:09 AM | Updated: 4:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOU have the chance to own a piece of Ipswich City Council history when equipment owned by former councillors goes under the hammer.

Former councillors were asked to hand back their council-issued property after legislation to dismiss them was signed into law late last month.

Since the dismissal, vehicles owned by the 11 councillors have been parked up, while computers and phones remain untouched.

Councillors were initially offered the chance to buy their equipment back at a knockdown price.

The available vehicles were used by councillors in their duties.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council confirmed vehicles and technological equipment were returned by former councillors.

The vehicles will be auctioned at an external auction centre at a date and time yet to be confirmed.

The spokesman said the council would continue to get value from the disposed equipment.

"ICT equipment that can be repurposed within council will be reallocated over the coming weeks, as they would when any staff member leaves the organisation," he said.

"Any other equipment will be disposed of through council's normal ICT disposal processes."

Ipswich City Council occasionally auctions vehicles.

Under state legislation, the council has the ability to impound abandoned or hazardous vehicles.

Money raised from the auctions helps covers the cost to the council of retrieving vehicles collected from suburbs around the region.

Some of the cars are burnt out or missing number plates.

Ipswich will be without councillors until March 2020 after the State Government introduced special legislation to sack them in August.

Greg Chemello has been appointed the city's administrator.

