Grafton's former tourist building will be auctioned off today.
News

AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

ebony stansfield
by
12th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

AFTER serving three decades as the gateway to the Clarence Valley, tonight, the prominent Grafton tourism building will go under the hammer.

McKimms Real Estate agent Tony Campbell said the building had certainty generated attention and interest in the lead up to the auction.

"We are hoping to draw a good crowd to the auction this evening,” he said.

"With a lot of auctions you never know who you've got prepared to big on the night.”

The former tourist building will go under the hammer at 5.30pm this evening outside of building at lot two of Spring street in South Grafton.

"We are hoping for a good result from council,” Mr Campbell said.

