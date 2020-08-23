Attention seeker! New signs to protect our koalas

Byron Shire is taking part in a trial of new signage designed to remind drivers to watch out for wildlife, especially koalas.

WORKING with not-for-profit group Rewilding Australia, Byron Shire is taking part in a trial of new signage designed to remind drivers to watch out for wildlife, especially koalas.

The signs are designed to be more eye catching than normal signs.

The council’s biodiversity officer, Liz Caddick, said the new signs don’t have bells and whistles such as flashing lights, but they were different and should get drivers to slow down.

“There are so many signs on the sides of roads that there is often ‘sign fatigue’ in that people see the sign but don’t really register them,” Ms Caddick said.

“These new signs have an eye-catching image of a koala along with a simple message that koalas are in the area and they are apparently cost effective to make.

“We have six signs that will be put on McAuleys Lane near Mullumbimby and Coolamon Scenic Drive, to monitor their effectiveness.

“We will be analysing traffic data before and after the installation of the signs.”

Traffic speed counters have been installed to see if drivers heed the message to slow down for koalas.

The Lismore-based Friends of the Koala group said motor vehicle collision is the second most common cause of death for koalas coming into their care.

Council is also keen to hear what people think of the signs and they can send a message via Facebook, or by emailing lcaddick@byron.nsw.gov.au.

“With spring on our door step it’s a reminder to all drivers that koalas and other native wildlife are getting active, so slow down on our rural roads, particularly at dusk and dawn,” Ms Caddick said.

“If you do spot an injured koala, please call the Friends of the Koala 24 hour rescue hotline - 6622 1233.”