Attention new mums: This is the support group you need

MUMHUB Collective's Stevie Giltrap and Renee Campbell (pictured with their sons) will host the next fundraising event and mums meet up kids clothing clear out next month. contributed

TWO Ballina mums who joined forces to overcome postnatal depression are now helping thousands of other Northern Rivers mothers.

The brainchild of Renee Campbell and Stevie Giltrap, MUMHUB Collective started out as social media groups in September 2016.

Since then the groups have exploded online with more than 2500 local followers between Facebook and Instagram.

MUMHUB Collective also hosts well-attended mum meet-ups on the Northern Rivers.

Renee said the aim was to create a space where all mums felt connected, safe, included, heard and free from judgment.

"We aim to remove the stigma surrounding post-natal depression by sharing our journey with our followers and offering support in any way that we can to other mums,” she said.

"It feels amazing to offer this kind of support for potentially struggling mums.

"We soon realised just how many mothers we were helping with MUMHUB and that we could help many more, so we branched out.”

The pair began hosting mum meet ups, where more than 500 mums and their kids converge for coffee and cake, while raising thousands towards charities that support mothers and mothers-to-be.

But the next mum meet-up will be a little different, according to Renee, who revealed Billy from Married at First Sight would be involved.

With a fundraising target of $2000, MUMHUB's first kids clothing clear-out is aimed at bringing the local community of parents and careers together, by purchasing a bargain or two and supporting their chosen charity, COPE.

COPE (Centre of Perinatal Excellence) is a not-for-profit organisation devoted women, men and infants, to reducing the impacts of emotional and mental health problems in the pre and postnatal periods.

"The clothes swap is a way of mum's a little bit of cash for themselves if they want to have a stall and clear out some things, and get out of the house,” Renee said.

"We have over $1500 worth of prizes donated from local business including three personal training sessions from Billy from MAFS at Surf Fit.”

MUMHUB's kids clothing clear out will be held from 9-11am on Sunday, May 26 at Wigmore Hall, 26 swift St, Ballina. Entry will be a gold coin donation.

For more information or to become a stallholder email mumhubinfo@gmail.com or follow MUMHUB Collective at www.facebook.com/mumhubcollective or www.instagram.com/mumhubcollective