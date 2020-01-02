Attention foodies: Stallholders wanted for Eat the Street

Expressions of interest are now open for Lismore's Eat the Street 2020 event.

PLANNING is already well under way for Eat the Street 2020, and now organisers are calling for expressions of interest from stallholders.

Eat the Street is one of Lismore’s signature events, celebrating the cosmopolitan and eclectic culture of Lismore.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, March 14, in the Lismore’s CBD, with the two main roads closed to traffic to host more than 50 food, wine, art and craft stalls.

“The beautiful wide streets lined with heritage buildings and giant fig trees become the setting for a fabulous celebration of food, live entertainment, cooking demonstrations and classes, children’s art, craft and cultural activities and street art workshops,” the Eat the Street website explains.

“Inspired by a world of street food styles, our local and regional cafes and restaurants showcase fresh regional cuisine proving fabulous tasting plates priced at $5 and $10.

“There are tempting treats from every corner of the globe, luscious libations from our region’s boutique beverage purveyors and stalls brimming with spectacular local product.”

In 2020, Eat the Street organisers again want to showcase our local chefs, cooks, eateries, food experts and producers from the Lismore and Northern Rivers area.

All food holders must produce a signature dish -- they can only sell three dishes using local produce.

Stallholders will be advised that the dishes are “tasting” and not to be a meal; “we want attendees to try multiple dishes and vendors”.

Preference will be given to Lismore LGA stallholders.

“We will endeavour to have no more than two types of food stalls for example, no more than two Thai stalls, this will also include menus and what is being offered,” organisers explained on the website.

“We want as much variety for attendees as possible.”

All stallholders must only use 100 per cent biodegradable products at the event for service.

For more info go to www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.​