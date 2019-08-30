Menu
A Goonellabah man has faced court over a host of weapons offences.
Crime

Attempted import of illegal gun accessory lands man in court

Liana Turner
by
30th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
JUST because you can buy something online, it doesn't mean you should.

This was likely to be a lesson learnt by Michael James Cross, 34, who this week pleaded guilty to a host of weapons offences.

Cross' charges included importing prohibited goods, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing a prohibited weapon and ammunition without a permit, possessing an unregistered firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

According to court documents, police were alerted on June 22 this year to a package destined for Cross' address that was intercepted by the Department of Immigration and Border protection.

The Casino meatworks employee and father-of-three had tried to import the package, containing an illegal firearm suppressor.

Cross had admitted to having ordered the suppressor, with plans to fit it to a friend's gel blaster in Queensland, court documents said.

Police attended a Goonellabah address on the morning August 8 to ensure Cross' compliance with a firearms prohibition order against him.

When the asked if he'd like to declare anything, Cross was open about the .22 rifle, a suppressor, ammunition, gel blaster - prohibited in New South Wales - and firearm cleaning kit he had at the premises.

When police searched a spare room of the home, the found the rifle stored under a bed in a covering. A suppressor had been fitted to it.

Cross' solicitor, Rachael Thomas, lodged formal guilty pleas to all charges against her client when he appeared before Lismore Local Court earlier this week.

Ms Thomas asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to order a sentencing assessment report to consider suitable sentencing options for her client.

Mr Linden agreed to order this report and adjourned the matter to October 21.

Cross remains on bail.

