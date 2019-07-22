Attack on the vegan invaders with tough new laws

EXCLUSIVE: NSW will introduce the toughest laws in the country targeting animal activists who illegally enter farms with new on-the-spot fines and other financial penalties worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jail time is also under consideration under a major shake up of the state's biosecurity act to be announced on Monday.

Vegan protesters who invade farms will face on-the-spot trespassing fines of $1000 and further biosecurity fines of up to $220,000 per person or $440,000 for corporations.

Animal activists will face huge fines if they trespass farms. Picture: Instagram



Deputy Premier John Barilaro called activists "domestic terrorists" and said the new penalties will kick in from August 1 in what the government considers "the first stage" of a broader suite of measures being developed to enshrine the right to farm.

It comes as the federal parliament is set to consider new laws this week that create an offence for using the internet to "incite" trespass on farms.

The crackdown follows a series of damaging farm invasions where activists have tried to "expose" farming practices.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro described the activists as “domestic terrorists”. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said activists are putting farms at risk by bringing unknown contaminants onto the property. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"Vigilantes who are entering our farmers' property illegally are nothing short of domestic terrorists," Mr Barilaro said. "Our farmers have had a gutful. They don't deserve nor have time to be dealing with illegal trespass and vile harassment from a bunch of virtue signalling thugs.

"The NSW government is putting in place the harshest penalties in the country."

Instead of just focusing on criminal trespass, the NSW government has looked to the state's biosecurity act in order to be able legislate the harshest penalties possible.

There were a number of protests around the country by animal and vegan activists. Picture: AAP Image/David Crosling

The reasoning is that vegan activists put crops at risk by trampling on them and bringing unknown contaminants on to farms, Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said.

"These thugs are not only harassing and traumatising hard working farmers and their families, they're also posing serious biosecurity risks by potentially bringing contaminants and diseases onto properties that could wipe out an entire farming operation."

Mr Marshall said the government would also look at additional measures, including jail time for "those who deliberately invade farms and harass farmers."

Farms will need to have signage in place and a biosecurity plan under the changes.

Pork farmer Ean Pollard told a parliamentary committee of the ''huge impact'' of activists who illegally entered his piggery in the middle of the night and posted footage.

"We got phone calls, emails and even letters from people with hatred for us," he said.