Owners fined after dog attacked woman on the beach

BITTEN: A german shepherd similar to this dog attacked a woman on New Brighton Beach last month.

THE victim of a dog attack last month at New Brighton Beach has commended Byron Shire Council after a couple from Queensland was fined over the incident.

woman attacked by dog at New Brighton Beach

The 29-year-old woman was running along the beach when she was attacked by a German shepherd, Byron Shire Council legal services coordinator Ralph James said.

"There were two German shepherds on the beach and one of them bit the woman on her buttock and when she told the owner he did not seem concerned and walked away," Mr James said.

"This lady had several puncture wounds and scratches and was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

"Luckily a witness saw the incident and passed information on to police and council's Community Enforcement Team, who tracked down the two Queensland residents who admitted they had their dogs at New Brighton on September 29.

"The couple has been given five penalty infringement notices totalling more than $1600 and has been notified that the dog that attacked the woman will be declared menacing."

Under Section 51 of the New South Wales Government's Companion Animals Act, the owner of a menacing dog must comply with control requirements, including that the dog must be desexed and while on the property where it is ordinarily kept must be enclosed in a manner that is sufficient to restrain the dog and prevent a child from accessing it.

When outside the property where the menacing dog is ordinarily kept, the dog must be under the control of a competent person by means of chain, cord or leash and must be muzzled in a manner that is sufficient to prevent it from biting any person or animal.

"An owner of a menacing dog that does not comply with these requirements is guilty of an offence with a maximum penalty of $16,500," Mr James said.

"If the menacing dog attacks again the maximum penalty is $44,000.

"I am very pleased council staff were able to fine the owners of the dogs because it was a traumatising experience for the victim."