Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate...

Environment

Environment premium_icon 20 of the best signs at Lismore climate protest

Horses

Horses premium_icon 50 PICS: Ultimate photo gallery from the Lismore...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the Lismore Cup?

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

The Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade was called to a house fire at Myocum this morning.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Home destroyed in early morning blaze

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

Track and Field

Track and Field premium_icon 95 photos: Did we snap you at the Casino Fun Run?

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

Community

Community premium_icon Cricket stars bowl over school students

News

News premium_icon DRAMATIC PHOTOS: School bus crash in Lismore

Community

Community premium_icon 45 pics of Casino Cougars players and crowd...

Community

Community premium_icon 20 photos of Dads who are loved

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: How tip-offs from the public led to dramatic...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic car fire at Kyogle school

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

News

News premium_icon PAMPERED POOCHES: 7 of Byron Bay’s cutest dogs

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Business community checks out new airport

Community

Community premium_icon BRAG SHEET: Parents show off their sporty children...

Soccer

Soccer premium_icon PHOTOS: 1200 soccer players hit the fields at...

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: 250 trucks impress at Casino Truck Show

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon PHOTOS: Authors, VIPs gather for glittering launch...

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly