Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commonwealth Bank ATM
Commonwealth Bank ATM Allan Reinikka ROK110915aatm_gen
Crime

ATM stolen, lit on fire

Caitlan Charles
by
15th Oct 2018 12:17 PM

POLICE are searching for two people who stole an ATM and set it alight in the Clarence Valley.

Police are appealing for information after the ATM on a licenced premises was stolen just before 6am in Wooli, 50km east of Grafton, before loading it into a white utility.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified of the incident when a staff member arrived and disturbed the pair.

The ATM was found by police on Condole Forest Road, about 5km from the intersection of Wooli Road, after it was set alight.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area, however; were unable to locate those involved, or the vehicle.

One person is described as having a medium build, about 180cm tall, and wearing a dark hooded-jacket.

The vehicle is described as being an older model white utility. It had a lowered tail gate, and no registration plates.

As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with anyone who may have information, or dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district crime editors picks riverside drive wooli
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Discount coupons for Lismore show plus full program

    Discount coupons for Lismore show plus full program

    News DON'T miss Tuesdays copy of The Northern Star for your liftout North Coast National program, discount coupons and map.

    • 15th Oct 2018 2:00 PM
    Pimlico's legendary collector remembered

    premium_icon Pimlico's legendary collector remembered

    News "His most treasured item he collected in his life was definitely me"

    Weather systems combine to bring gales and dangerous surf

    Weather systems combine to bring gales and dangerous surf

    Weather BoM issues severe weather warning as two weather systems combine

    The unusual surprise that ruined breakfast

    The unusual surprise that ruined breakfast

    Offbeat Hubby cooked brekky but she couldn't stomach it

    Local Partners