WOMEN'S FOOTY: Lismore Swans senior player Emma Stoddart and coach Shawn Holland are calling out for more females to come along and have a go at Aussie rules ahead of the 2020 season.
Athletes of all sporting skills called to AFL

Alison Paterson
28th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
WOMEN who have played sports including netball, basketball, soccer or touch football are urged to get involved with their local Aussie Rules club and give footy a go.

Lismore Swan's senior women's team coach Shawn Holland said the senior women's team has a fantastically supportive environment and everyone is there to assist new players step up and master the skills needed to enjoy the game.

And with five weeks of the pre-season to go, Holland who retired from playing senior men's in 2019

"If you have played netball or basketball we definitely want to hear from you," he said.

"But to be honest, any sporting experience is great, or even none at all as we are happy to take on women interested on giving Aussie rules a go because it's such a great game."

Holland said the club aims to assist women become the best version of themselves on and off the field.

"I don't expect a new player to kick from 50m and hit target in their first week, but I believe if you need to do something, you need to give it a red hot crack," he said.

"Our women's team are 100 per cent passionate, driven and committed to the game."

Keen player Emma Stoddart said the team offers more than simply learning how to thread a Sherrin through the goalposts.

"The team offers great friendship and fun as well as keeping fit," she said.

"I encourage any women out there who want to know more o come along and we will give everyone who comes along a go."

More information via https://www.lismoreswans.com/squads

Lismore Northern Star

