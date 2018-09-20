Menu
JUMPING FOR JOY: Lacey Parrington, Isla Gillan, Thomas Mahon, Toby Davies, Zappa Borich and Tex Kirkland. Photograph: Michelle Mahon
Sport

Athletes help school reach new heights

by Cath Piltz
20th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

A RECORD six students from the Teven-Tintenbar Public School have made the cut to attend the State Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park, Homebush Bay, next month.

Years 4 and 5 students Zappa Borich, Toby Davies, Thomas Mahon and Tex Kirkland shaved two seconds off their previous best to win their heat, and then took another half a second off their heat time to win first place in the Junior Boys Relay.

Isla Gillan perfected the frisbee flop to take second place in the 11 years girls high jump, with a personal best jump height of 1.25m.

Lacey Parrington, in Year 2, toughed it out in a fast field in the 100m sprint to finish an impressive third in the Under-8 girls.

Principal Ginny Latta said the school was rightly proud of the efforts of all its students, particularly given they were competing against the best from across the region, including some big schools from Kempsey to the Tweed.

"Regionals cover a big catchment area with a lot of talent,” Latta said.

"Seeing the kids achieve in such a competitive environment helps to demonstrate to the rest of our school population that anything is possible with a bit of training, commitment and self-belief.”

Special mention to Oscar Godwin, aged 12, who narrowly missed out on a place at state when he finished fourth with a throw of 9.07m in the senior boys shotput, which was a PB of 77cm on his former best effort.

The Teven-Tintenbar school of 150 students from K-6 will be cheering their schoolmates on at state and wishing them every success.

