Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.
A woman is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.
Breaking

Woman critical after tractor rollover

by Andrea Falvo
22nd Dec 2018 10:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.

Emergency services were called to the private property at Wondecla, about 30km south of Atherton, about 3.35pm following reports a woman had become trapped after a tractor rolled.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the woman had been freed from the entrapment when they arrived on scene.

Rescue 510 helicopter was tasked to the property and the woman in his 60s was flown to Cairns Base Hospital in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said she had suffered head injuries.

critical conidtion editors picks tractor rollover

Top Stories

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime PROSPECTIVE tenants are being targeted by fake rental property listings on social media.

    Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    premium_icon Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    Crime He has been granted bail to attend a rehabilitation facility

    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    premium_icon LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    Business Here's a list of holiday trading hours for your favourites

    Local Partners