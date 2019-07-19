At the age of 68 para legal discovers a hidden talent

Casino's Julia Milton drawing former mayor Col Sullivan for the memorial tribute Col Sullivan Drawing Prize at this year's Bentley Art Prize.

TWO years ago, 70 year old Julia Milton discovered a hidden talent.

She picked up a pencil and began drawing - and found it easy. Even the drawing of portraits.

After spending a lifetime as a para legal for the defence service, Ms Milton moved to Casino in 2016.

Busy working on her portrait of former mayor Col Sullivan, Ms Milton confessed she had never met the man but wanted to create a fitting art work to enter the Bentley Art Prize Col Sullivan tribute section.

"He is so well remembered," she said.

BAP organiser Helen Trustum encouraged Ms Milton to enter.

Her art work will feature Col Sullivan against a background of the Richmond Valley Council Chambers and the Bentley Hall. Mr Sullivan never missed a Bentley in 34 years before his unexpected death last year.

It was at the Men's Shed painting group in Casino that Ms Milton attended to "see if I could do it," she said.

"I've been in law all my life, I've had no training for art," Ms Milton said.

"I draw and paint often, once I've started, I find it exciting."

She is also entering a white horse and kittens sitting in a rosebush for the BAP.

She loves to draw animals and takes commissions.

Contact Ms Milton on 0490 524 304 if you're interested in having a portrait of your pet.

Bentley Art Prize at the Bentley Hall on August 2-4. Special Guest Dr Ray Randle. Entries close July 24. More than $10,000 in prize money. Go to bentleyartprize.com.au