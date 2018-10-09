At rock bottom of regional bash

ALL OVER:Northern Rivers Rock All-rounder Andrew Lindsay bowling in the final of the regional bash at the SCG last year. Northern Rivers have been knocked in the first round this year.

NORTHERN Rivers Rock crashed out in the first round of the Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 competition at Port Macquarie.

It is the first time since 2015 the team has not gone on to contest the state finals at the SCG in December.

They reached the semi-finals last year and played under lights against Orana in the 2016 final.

The team is littered with talent including current and former NSW Country representatives Andrew Lindsay, Justin Moore and Caleb Ziebell.

Ziebell scored a quick-fire half century against the Coffs Coast Chargers before they were eventually bowled out for 139.

The Chargers finished 6-143 with nine balls to spare.

Northern Rivers had a win against the Macquarie Coast Stingers first up on Saturday before a 20-run loss against the Northern Inland Bolters

In the space of two years, the Coffs Coast Chargers have gone from the "easy beats” to a date with the SCG after winning all three of its games at the weekend

Coffs Harbour all-rounder Richie Gallichan captained the Chargers and led the way with the bat alongside all-rounder Ben McMahon, who finished with an average of 30 for the weekend.

But the Chargers saved their best effort with the ball until the final match against Northern Rivers.

"Northern Rivers are the big wigs of this conference, and they were confident they were going to roll us pretty easily,” Chargers team official Tim McMahon said. "After nine overs they had scored 92 runs, but our boys showed a really good resolve to bowl them all out for only 139.

"Our fellas really tightened the screws, and the fielding effort to back it up was impressive.”

McMahon said the Chargers still had a few areas to work on ahead of the Regional Bash finals at the SCG in December.

"Naturally there is a few things we could work on going forward, mainly around working on manufacturing runs in the middle overs,” he said. "Every side faced similar problems, after getting off to a flyer, it was hard to keep the run rate up after fielding restrictions went away at six overs.”