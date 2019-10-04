Menu
BIG DAY: Irene Maughan with staff and family celebrating her 100th birthday at Feros Village in Bangalow.
At one hundred Irene still likes a laugh

Christian Morrow
4th Oct 2019 10:29 AM
IRENE Maughan was surrounded by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for her 100th birthday celebration at Feros Village in Bangalow this week.

Born in County Durham in 1919 Irene moved to England after World War Two before finally settling in Victoria in 1963.

Family and staff at Feros adore Irene for her cheeky wit and infectious laugh.

Even though she struggles to hear these days she still likes a good joke.

"You're not going to make me look older are you,” she asked when Byron Shire News arrived to ask the secret to her longevity.

She credits playing outside all the time when she was a young girl in England for her long innings.

"I have just sailed along,” she said. "We always played outside when I was young, skipping and hiding in other peoples yards.

"As soon breakfast was over we were straight outside and our mothers never saw us again until it was dark.

"Even though we were always poor in England, we were always outside.

Irene also had a very happy marriage to her husband James, who she still misses.

"It was beautiful,” she said. "I still miss him every day, he was a beautiful man, he made me very happy.”

Perhaps the secret to a long life is happiness after all.

