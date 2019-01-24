Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five people have been killed in a hostage situation at a bank in Sebring in Florida. Picture: WFLA
Five people have been killed in a hostage situation at a bank in Sebring in Florida. Picture: WFLA
News

Five hostages shot dead at Florida bank

by Phoebe Loomes
24th Jan 2019 9:35 AM

A GUNMAN has stormed a bank in Florida with reports at least five people have been killed.

The man entered the SunTrust Bank in Sebring in Florida on Wednesday. He barricaded himself inside of the building, entering into tense negotiations with police.

The gunman killed at least five people, according to Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund.

After entering the bank he reportedly fired multiple shots inside the building.

A man called police about 12.36pm saying he had heard shots fired inside the building. The calls were responded to by Sebring Police and Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Vision shows police and other emergency vehicles surrounding the SunTrust building.

Five people have been killed in hostage situation in Sebring in Florida. Picture: WFLA
Five people have been killed in hostage situation in Sebring in Florida. Picture: WFLA

Initial negotiations to try to get the man to exit the bank were not successful, so a SWAT team entered the bank and continued negotiations. The suspect eventually surrendered to the SWAT team, police said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

He has been identified as Zephen Xaver, a 21-year-old Sebring man. He remains in custody.

Police have not yet established the identity of the five victims and it has not been confirmed whether they were employees of the bank or members of the public.

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said police have not yet been able to notify family members.

"This is a terrible day for Sebring, Highlands County and for the state of Florida," Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

More to come

Law enforcement officials take cover outside the SunTrust Bank branch. Picture: AP
Law enforcement officials take cover outside the SunTrust Bank branch. Picture: AP
editors picks florida hostage shooting

Top Stories

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    FAREWELL LINDSAY: Beloved man bled orange

    News IT WAS standing-room only when the Northern Rivers emergency services community farwelled a much-loved and respected member, Lindsay William Matterson.

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    RED ALERT: Warning issued over algae in Richmond River

    Environment It's the second algae alert for the region this week

    Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    premium_icon Woman attacked partner because she was tired, stressed

    Crime Magistrate considered jail time for the Lismore 32-year-old