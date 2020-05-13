At 144, we’re the ultimate survivor

GIVEN the economic maelstrom caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially gratifying to be standing proudly as the Northern Rivers’ longest-running business, and say to our readers, advertisers, staff, past and present, and the community we serve and say – we’re 144 years old today.

The word ‘unprecedented’ has been used a lot during this crisis, but The Northern Star, which printed its first issue on this day in 1876, has seen it all before, and reported on the Spanish Flu epidemic which tore its way through this region just after the First World War, infecting about 40 per cent of the Australian population and killing about 15,000.

As the most trusted news source on The Northern Rivers over that 144-year period, we’ve seen our fair share of hardship, but we have also written hundreds of thousands of stories about the resilience and triumphs of this community.

So we know one thing for sure – we will get through this if we stick together. Indeed, Australia’s leading demographer, Bernard Salt, recently said in these pages, this region was poised to bounce back even stronger than ever before once COVID-19 is over.

And we know this community has adapted to lockdown, changed its ways, found a way to continue to operate, or gone into a safe hibernation for the better times ahead.

Our dedicated team of journalists, commercial and administrative staff, have continued to work throughout this crisis albeit from kitchen tables and studies and home offices rather than our traditional bricks and mortar buildings.

We are one of the Northern Rivers’ ultimate survivors, but each and every day we get up and get inspired to write about the people who live in our community doing ordinary and extraordinary things.

Although we are 144 years old, we have continued to adapt to change and move with the times. Yes, we have a traditional print product, but we also have a thriving website and social media following. We aim to meet you on whatever platform you like, whether it be paper or smart phone, and carry forth this iconic Northern Rivers’ brand well into the future