Asylum-seeker kids to leave Nauru

THE Morrison government is planning to have all children of asylum seekers brought to Australia from Nauru by the end of the year.

The Australian reports the move will impact about 40 children.

Ian Rintoul speaks at the ‘Kids off, everyone off; close Manus and Nauru’ rally in Hyde Park. Picture: Supplied

It states that 46 children have been born to asylum seekers sent to Nauru since the processing centre was reopened there in 2012.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the government was "quietly" resolving the issue of children on Nauru and that the number of kids on the island had halved in the past nine weeks.

At least 13 children were reportedly sent to Australian in the past few days and all attended hospitals for assessment and treatment.

PM Scott Morrison. Picture: Kym Smith

A poll in The Sunday Telegraph showed almost 80 per cent of Australians supported taking the children off Nauru.

An alarming report by The Refugee Council of Australia and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre found that refugee children on Nauru were more traumatised then children in war zones.

"Children as young as seven and 12 are experiencing repeated incidents of ­suicide attempts, dousing themselves in petrol, and becoming catatonic," the report said.

Protesters at the ‘Kids off, everyone off; close Manus and Nauru’. Picture: Supplied

