A fishing boat found off the north coast of Queensland.
Asylum seekers on the run in the Daintree

by Chris Clarke
26th Aug 2018 5:40 PM
MORE than two dozen illegal immigrants are believed to be on the run from authorities, after an asylum seeker vessel made it into Australian waters.

It's understood a fishing boat carrying 27 people ran aground in a river mouth in the Daintree Rainforest on Sunday afternoon.

It appears to be the first asylum seeker boat to make it to Australia in four years.

Two Indonesian men made their way to a local boat ramp and have since been detained, The Courier-Mail was told.

The rest of the crew are understood to be on the run from authorities, with some believed to be hiding in mangroves.

Australian Border Force has been contacted for comment.

