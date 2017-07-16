Astro sniffs out crime in Byron Bay

NSW Police dog squads are frequently used to assist in the detection of illicit drugs and other criminal activities.

PAWS on the ground sniffing out crime, police drug dogs led officers to a stash of cannabis during an operation in Byron Bay's CBD.

Drug dog Astro led the charge as officers with Tweed/Byron anti theft group spoke to a number of men at Railway Park, Jonson St on Thursday.

Police said the dog made an indication about one of the men in the park, a 54-year-old man who was searched by police a short time later.

The search resulted in 16 grams of Cannabis located on his person and seized by police.

He was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before the Byron Bay Local court on August 10.