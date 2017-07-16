21°
Astro sniffs out crime in Byron Bay

16th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
NSW Police dog squads are frequently used to assist in the detection of illicit drugs and other criminal activities.
NSW Police dog squads are frequently used to assist in the detection of illicit drugs and other criminal activities.

PAWS on the ground sniffing out crime, police drug dogs led officers to a stash of cannabis during an operation in Byron Bay's CBD.

Drug dog Astro led the charge as officers with Tweed/Byron anti theft group spoke to a number of men at Railway Park, Jonson St on Thursday.

Police said the dog made an indication about one of the men in the park, a 54-year-old man who was searched by police a short time later.

The search resulted in 16 grams of Cannabis located on his person and seized by police.

He was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before the Byron Bay Local court on August 10.

Topics:  byron bay drug dog detection northern rivers crime police tweed/byron lac

Woman fined after urinating in front of visitor centre

Woman fined after urinating in front of visitor centre

A WOMAN urinating at the front of the Byron bay Information Centre wasn't the welcome to the popular coastal village visitors expected.

Community forum on firearms issues for Lismore

ON TARGET: NSW Police Force has joined the National Firearms Amnesty aimed at reducing the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms in Australia. A Firearms Forum will be held in Lismore on Tuesday July 18.

Police host a firearms forum in Lismore

Pair charged with firearms offences

POLICE: Two Lismore men have been charged with firearms and drug offences and will appear in court shortly.

Men charged with firearms and drug offences

Tabulam marks centenary of Beersheba Battle

RECREATING HISTORY: Charge of the Light Brigade re-enactment at Tabulam.

Tabulam is the birthplace of the Australian Light Horse

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

MORE security and more regulations to maximise safety at the annual music festival at Byron Parklands.

Skaters set to make a rukkus

In Mullumbimby, Rukkus skate competition, competitors practising before the competition at last year's event. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star

Skateboard riders go head to head

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

NICOLE KIDMAN has posed for a magazine cover in a revealing one-piece red swimsuit, admitting the pictures were too “crazy” to publish.

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Byron Bay Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

