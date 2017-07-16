Astro sniffs out crime in Byron Bay

PAWS on the ground sniffing out crime, police drug dogs led officers to a stash of cannabis during an operation in Byron Bay's CBD.
Drug dog Astro led the charge as officers with Tweed/Byron anti theft group spoke to a number of men at Railway Park, Jonson St on Thursday.
Police said the dog made an indication about one of the men in the park, a 54-year-old man who was searched by police a short time later.
The search resulted in 16 grams of Cannabis located on his person and seized by police.
He was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before the Byron Bay Local court on August 10.