Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.
The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.
Breaking

Astonishing price for Byron pub

by Alister Thomson
18th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The famous Beach Hotel in Byron Bay is on the verge of being sold for the second time in two years.

Moelis Australia announced this morning it had signed an exclusive agreement to buy the Beach Hotel including the real estate and business from Impact Investment Group for $100 million.

The deal, to be finalised in the coming weeks, remains subject to exchange of purchase and sale agreements.

In an ASX statement Moelis Australia Hotel Management CEO Dan Brady said the hotel is an "iconic Australian establishment".

"The acquisition of both freehold and operating interests will enable the required capital investment to further enhance what has made the hotel iconic - that is, a great community gathering place with a fun, sociable, friendly and safe hospitality offering delivered by an engaged and passionate team of local hospitality veterans," he said.

The hotel, situated on a 4585sq m block at 1 Bay St, was developed by Paul Hogan's business partner, John Cornell more than 30 years ago, mainly from the proceeds of their film Crocodile Dundee.

Impact bought the freehold to the property for $70 million off keen race car driver Max Twigg in 2017.

More Stories

beach hotel bryon bay business editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Much-anticipated rain delivers a measly 'six drops'

        premium_icon Much-anticipated rain delivers a measly 'six drops'

        Weather AFTER a disappointing storm, a system of extreme heat developing in Western Australia will make it's way over to fire zones on NSW east coast.

        Piles of weed washes up on Northern Rivers beaches

        premium_icon Piles of weed washes up on Northern Rivers beaches

        News Unsightly brown algae makes going tough for swimmers

        Evacuees told they can finally go home

        premium_icon Evacuees told they can finally go home

        Council News For some people, it is safe to go home

        • 18th Nov 2019 2:03 PM
        Legal battle over plans for new beachside home

        premium_icon Legal battle over plans for new beachside home

        Council News Council refused the DA, but the owner has taken the matter to court