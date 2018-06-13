Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who allegedly lashed out at his housemate will be sentenced next month.
A man who allegedly lashed out at his housemate will be sentenced next month. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Assault on house mate ends in court

Liana Turner
by
13th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who lashed out at his house mate will be sentenced next month.

Goonellabah man Adrian Grahame, 35, had been convicted in his absence of a host of charges before Magistrate J Trad earlier this month.

He had failed to appear for court on that day.

Defence solicitor Phillip Crick, who withdrew from the case when it last went before Lismore Local Court, appeared again on behalf of Grahame in court on Tuesday.

Grahame had been charged with two counts of common assault and stalking or intimidation for a January 18 incident at the Goonellabah home where he had been staying.

He was also charged with larceny and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception on March 3, in which he allegedly stole a purse and tobacco from a staff locker inside a Lismore Central Shopping Centre store, before using a stolen card to buy a total of $145.60 worth of goods at two Lismore locations.

Also before the court on Tuesday was a private apprehended violence order application relating to one of the victims of the January incident.

Mr Crick told the court his client planned to challenge the application.

"It'll require him to get some material,” Mr Crick said.

The matter was adjourned to July 23, when Grahame will be sentenced on his charges.

common assault lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    He stole his 94yo great grandma's car and then did this

    premium_icon He stole his 94yo great grandma's car and then did this

    Crime JAKE Jackson, 18, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.131 after his destructive escapade in the streets of Lismore

    Four transport safety incidents under investigation

    premium_icon Four transport safety incidents under investigation

    News Incidents involving aircraft and trains are being investigated

    River search underway for missing person

    River search underway for missing person

    Breaking Emergency services take to the air and water to conduct the search

    How you can keep tabs on great digital deal

    How you can keep tabs on great digital deal

    News Samsung tablet seetens the deal

    Local Partners