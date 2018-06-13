Assault on house mate ends in court

A man who allegedly lashed out at his housemate will be sentenced next month.

A man who allegedly lashed out at his housemate will be sentenced next month. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN who lashed out at his house mate will be sentenced next month.

Goonellabah man Adrian Grahame, 35, had been convicted in his absence of a host of charges before Magistrate J Trad earlier this month.

He had failed to appear for court on that day.

Defence solicitor Phillip Crick, who withdrew from the case when it last went before Lismore Local Court, appeared again on behalf of Grahame in court on Tuesday.

Grahame had been charged with two counts of common assault and stalking or intimidation for a January 18 incident at the Goonellabah home where he had been staying.

He was also charged with larceny and two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception on March 3, in which he allegedly stole a purse and tobacco from a staff locker inside a Lismore Central Shopping Centre store, before using a stolen card to buy a total of $145.60 worth of goods at two Lismore locations.

Also before the court on Tuesday was a private apprehended violence order application relating to one of the victims of the January incident.

Mr Crick told the court his client planned to challenge the application.

"It'll require him to get some material,” Mr Crick said.

The matter was adjourned to July 23, when Grahame will be sentenced on his charges.