Assault leaves man with serious facial injuries

Police want to speak to witnesses of a serious assault at Tuntable Creek. Trevor Veale

LISMORE Detectives are appealing to the public for information surrounding a serious assault which occurred at the Tuntable Creek Hall during the early hours of Sunday December 23, 2018.

Police believe there are numerous witnesses to the serious assault but have been unable to make contact with these witnesses.

The victim received serious facial injuries which required surgery.

If you have any information or were a witness to the assault, please contact Lismore Detectives with case number C70051238 for reference.