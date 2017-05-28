Assault charges after man spits at security guard

A KILLCARE Heights man is set to front Mullumbimby Local Court on June 26 after spitting on a security guard and trying to re-enter a Brunswick Head hotel after being excluded.

About 9.15pm on Friday the 24-year-old was at a hotel in Brunswick Heads when he was asked to leave the premises because of his level of intoxication.

About 15 minutes later, the man was seen trying to sneak back in from the rear of the premises.

Again, he was removed from the premises.

A few minutes later the man again tried to gain entry a third time by jumping over a fence.

He was detained by security staff, when it's alleged he spat on a security guard and ran off.

About 10.00pm security staff saw the man again walking past the hotel.

He was detained with poilce arriving a short time later to issue him with a court attendance notice for assault on the security guard, and for attempting to re-enter the hotel after being excluded.